Angelo Julian Barnabae, the beloved son of Harry and Marina Barnabae, was born and gifted to this world on December 29, 1993, at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. We called him AJ. On August 31, 2020, at the University of Maryland Hospital, AJ was called home to heaven. He was 26 years old. AJ was a bright and beautiful child. He freely gave his love to all those around him. AJ loved to make people laugh and would go out of his way to help others. He loved his family and was a devoted big brother to Alex, Chris and Nick, and a loved little brother to Vivian and Michael. AJ was a gifted artist; he loved to draw and write poetry and songs. AJ was also a gifted athlete and was active in the Rebels Youth Sports Organization, the Buccaneers Athletic Club and played at Mount Saint Joseph High School. He played football, wrestling, rugby, lacrosse, baseball and swimming. AJ's higher schooling was at Mount St. Joseph High School and Anne Arundel Community College. He was preceded in death by his loving Pop-pop, Harry I. Barnabae. He leaves behind a large grieving family. Harry A. Barnabae (father), Marina B. Barnabae (mother); siblings: Vivian Mari Brooks (sister) and Alexander I. Barnabae, Christopher C. Barnabae, Nicolas A. Barnabae and Michael Brooks (brothers); Carol Barnabae (Grammy) and Shirley B. Sydnor, (Grandmother); aunts: Monica Barnabae, Dana Sydnor and Cheryl Sydnor; uncles: Hagood Sydnor and Brian Barnabae; great-aunts: Mary Curtis, Annie Belle Ellis, Gloria James and Vivian Brooks Richards; and a host of cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCully-Polyniak Funeral Home, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road, Pasadena, Maryland 21122 from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Where a funeral services will be held at 10 a.m on September 9, 2020. Interment at Crest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
.