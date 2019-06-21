Anis M. Wassif, 81, a 50 year resident of Pasadena, MD, died on June 20, 2019 at the Hospice of the Chesapeake. Mr. Wassif was born on September 17, 1938 in Cairo, Egypt. He retired as an anesthesiologist at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center in 1993 after more than 20 years of service. Anis was a loving father and husband and a great doctor who always tried to brighten his patients' day. Outside of work, he enjoyed swimming and playing ping pong. Mr. Wassif is preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings. He is survived by his beloved wife of 11 years, LiLi Cui Wassif; step-sons, Lawrence L. Washington and Xin Cao; sons, Joseph and Christopher Wassif; daughter, Jenny Kennedy; sister, Ida; and many grandchildren. Friends may call on Saturday, June 22 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where services will begin at 6:00 p.m. Interment private.

