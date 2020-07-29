1/1
Anitra Lillian Doss Ruth
Anitra's soul was taken by the angels in the afternoon, at home in Valrico, FL, from the embrace of her loving husband. Anitra is survived by William F. Thomas, husband, and by David A. Doss of Fort Myers, FL, her brother. Anitra Ruth's father was Armon Hite Doss, originally of Sinks Grove, WV. Anitra's mother was Lillian Galli Doss, born in New York City and raised near Annapolis, MD. Three rescued Golden Retrievers, Giggles, Maximus, and Braveheart were Anitra's "children". While growing up, Anitra attended services at St John's Lutheran Church. Anitra graduated from Andover H.S. 1968, then graduated from Peabody Conservatory of Music in 1973. She taught Music at Chopticon H.S. (near Leonardtown MD) until changing to an aviation career path, Flight Instructing, Corporate Piloting, and ultimately flying as Captain for Braniff and Pan Am. Anitra received a Small Intestine Transplant in 2013 and fully endorsed Donate Life. Memorial arrangements will be planned for late April or early May 2021. Foundations Anitra supported include Golden Retriever Rescue, Make A Wish Foundation, and Alzheimer's Association (any local group).

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 29, 2020.
July 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
