December 11, 1952-July 5, 2019 Ann Beasley Hyde, a longtime resident of Washington, D.C., retired executive with the World Bank, and beloved sister, aunt, and friend, died at her home surrounded by loved ones on July 5, after a long illness. She was 66. Born in 1952 and raised in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, Ann moved with her family to Annapolis, Maryland, in 1969. After earning her B.A. in English literature from Wheaton College, Ann began her career in publishing at Smithsonian magazine, followed by positions with Time-Life Books and the Institute for International Economics. She later joined the publishing department of the World Bank and remained with the Bank until her retirement. During the 1990s, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, Ann's work took her on assignments throughout Eastern Europe. She then moved to the Bank's Corporate Secretariat, where she became a lauded expert on corporate governance. Ann was a gifted guitarist and singer, and had a wonderful eye for fine art. She studied drawing and painting at the Corcoran School of Art and joyfully served on the board of Dumbarton Concerts. Her true passion was for photography, to which she brought a discipline and skill that complemented her keen sense of design. Although her first marriage, to the late William C. Walsh, ended in divorce, during their time together Ann and Bill traveled widely to Nepal, Africa, Latin America, and throughout Europe, giving Ann the opportunity to document her journeys on film and share them with friends and family. For the past 17 years, Ann was a guiding light to many in the Washington Alcoholics Anonymous community, generously acting as a mentor, exemplar, and friend, while leading philanthropic efforts to make treatment options available to those who otherwise could not afford them. It was in A.A. in 2004 that Ann met her beloved husband, the late J. Banks Hyde, a dynamic leader in Washington's recovery community. Ann also was an integral part of the recovery community on her cherished Nantucket Island. She was a member of the board and tireless supporter and fundraiser for Ashley Addiction Treatment. Ann's great warmth, vivacity, and humor could light up a room, but she also made quiet conversation memorable. She took particular joy in her relationships with her beloved nieces and nephew and her dear friend Lila. Her family and friends treasured her for her beauty, wit, intellect, and elegance and admired her for her courage, her desire to put others before herself, and her gratitude for every moment she could spend among those she loved. She is predeceased by her parents, Jack S. Beasley and Nina E. Beasley, and her husband Banks. She is survived and mourned by her devoted sisters, Jennifer B. Larrimore (Richard Larrimore), Nina L. Beasley, and Robin R. Bisland, as well as her beloved nieces and nephew: Sophie C. Larrimore (Ardalan Keramati), Aurelia E. Larrimore, Josephine O. Herbst, and Maxwell C. Herbst; her grandniece, Deal Ladan Keramati; her stepmother, Donna Beasley and three stepsisters; and many dear friends. A memorial service is planned for Thursday, September 26, 2019, at St. David's Episcopal Church, at 5150 Macomb Street NW, Washington, D.C., at 10:30 a.m. To read and contribute memories of Ann, you may visit Joseph Gawler's Sons website,

