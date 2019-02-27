Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ann Cone McWhirter, 82, of Crofton MD, died on February 21, 2019 of natural causes. The beloved wife, mother and grandmother was born on October 15, 1936 in Kane PA. She grew up in Saluda SC, where she graduated from Saluda High School in 1954. She graduated from Duke University in 1958 with a BA in Art History, then went on to earn Masters Degrees from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill (History) and two from the University of Maryland College Park (Education).Ann loved education, history and art, teaching thousands of students through the years at Anne Arundel Community College, Arundel High School, Old Mill Middle School South and Bayview Middle. She also taught art history in Anne Arundel County Senior Centers.She was a longtime member of Prince of Peace Presbyterian Church in Crofton, where she also taught Sunday School. She was a member of the Duke Alumni Association and a 50-year Iron Duke, a member of the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County (TAAAC) and a member of Persimmon Hill Golf Club in Saluda. Ann was the daughter of William Walter Cone and Annie Genevieve Grigsby (both deceased) and sister to Bonnie Elizabeth Sawyer and Mary Celia Cone (deceased). She is survived by her husband, Bill McWhirter of Crofton, children Genevieve Barnhart and Sam Tuck, of Fairbanks AK, Bill Barnhart and Kelly Gollobin of Boston MA, Paul and Deirdre Barnhart of Crownsville MD, and Ruth Barnhart Hiller and Shawn Hiller of Hockessin DE. Her grandchildren were her biggest joy: Hannah, Austin and Erin Barnhart of Crownsville, Cole, Ellie Ann and Paige Hiller of Hockessin and Britain Tuck Atkins of Richmond MO. She loved gardening and growing roses, cooking and making clothes for her kids and grandkids, painting and her faith.The family will greet friends at Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road in Bowie on Friday, March 1 from 6-8 p.m. A Service in Witness to the Resurrection will be held at Prince of Peace Presbyterian Church, 1657 Crofton Parkway, on Saturday, March 2 at 1 p.m. A reception will follow in the church's Fellowship Hall.Ann will be interred at the family gravesite in Saluda SC.

