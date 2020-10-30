Ann Boyd Rutherford was born on November 28, 1933, in Lynchburg, VA. She began her unquenchable quest for knowledge at an early age. In the 1940s, she and her father would study the Collier's Atlas to watch in real time the shifting world of her youth. The atlas is still in the family. In 1952, Ann graduated from Clifton Forge High School. She went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in education and teaching certificate from Madison Women's College (JMU) Class of 1956. That same year she married her first husband, Charles Lester Crumett, Jr. They had three daughters before his death in 1968. In 1972, Ann married Gordon L. Danoff. He brought two daughters and a son to the union. Almost fifty years later, all six of them still rejoice in life together as often as they can.The family moved to Arnold, MD, in 1976. They lived in Ulmstead Estates until 2015. Ann was passionate about learning and thus teaching. She spent over four decades teaching. Her longest tenure was at Central Middle School in Anne Arundel County, MD. Ann moved to Kentucky in 2015 after the death of her husband, Gordon. She lived briefly in Lexington and then moved to the Masonic Home of Kentucky in Louisville. She attended St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Frankfort Ave. Ann was a dedicated philanthropist. She was an active member of the Anne Arundel NSDAR Chapter. If you wish to honor Ann, the family asks that you donate your time or dollars to your local school, food bank, women's shelter or Wounded Warriors in her name. You could also simply teach someone to read and help them acquire a library card. Ann passed peacefully on Mon., Oct. 19, 2020, of non-COVID-related causes. Her cremation took place at the Cremation Society of Kentucky. She will be interred at Springhill Cemetery in Lynchburg, VA. She is survived by a brother, Thomas M. Rutherford; six children; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two midshipmen; countless students and so many devoted second children. Ann would have turned 87 on November 28 of this year. Raise a wee dram and remember her wry smile that day. She liked sweet wine or whiskey sours. She was also fond of opera. It could be a grand homage!



