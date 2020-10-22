Ann Elizabeth Dixon, 64, of Bowie, MD, passed peacefully at home on Sept 26th 2020, after a 25-year battle with breast cancer. She was a courageous warrior, with her incredible optimism, joy for everything to do with life. Our 1% miracle. Ann was born in York, PA, Aug 20th 1956 and lived in Dallastown, PA, until accepting her first professional job in Washington, DC in 1979. She received her BS from Western Maryland College and her MS in Library Science from Catholic University. She held various management positions, up to Executive Vice President of NCI, Inc of which she was a founding employee. In 2015, she retired after working 35 years as a federal government contractor in the information management area for NASA. During her retirement, Ann was an active member of the Friends of the Bowie Library, serving as their President, Secretary and Treasurer. She earned her Private Pilot Certificate in 1983, (one of only 23,000 women in the United States) she enjoyed flying with her husband Ron. Ann was an avid reader, (she always had 3 or 4 going at a time) especially nonfiction, including biographies/autobiographies, as well as books about places she was going to travel to. She travelled the world with her husband, Ron, and enjoyed their many adventures. She found beauty in nature and loved to sit in the sun and read on her porch. She became quite a good amateur photographer. Often times posting pictures of plants and flowers from her walks in the many parks for her family to enjoy. Ann was a devoted wife, stepmother, daughter, sister, cousin, friend and the best Auntie Ann to her many nieces, nephews and great nieces, always on the floor playing and talking to them. We will all miss her many handmade Ann greeting cards and the unfailing love she had for all of us. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Dixon of Bowie, MD, daughters Cheryl Mauri (Robert) and Patti Wright (Lester), from the Seattle, WA Area. Parents, Duane and Shirley Weigel of York, PA, sisters Cathy Vicchiotti (Michael), Susan Weigel, and brother Eric Weigel (Lorie), brother-in-law Bill Dixon (Shirley) and sister-in-law Shelley Malone (Randy). In lieu of flowers please consider honoring Ann's life by making a donation to your local library.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store