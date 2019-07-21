Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Farrell. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:30 AM Calvary UMC Memorial service 11:00 AM Calvary UMC Send Flowers Obituary

Ann K. Farrell, 92, of Annapolis, MD, died peacefully Wednesday, July 3 at Sunrise of Annapolis. Born to Eva and Carl Kaufman in Baltimore, Ann was one of four children Joan, Phyllis Iona and Carl Julius. Her siblings all predeceased her. Ann attended Eastern High School in Baltimore. While in High School Ann started working for Hutzler Bros. on Howard Street where she sold handkerchiefs. During WWII she meet her husband Bill when he was home on leave. They courted on the shores of Colonial Beach and Bodkin Creek. Marrying after the war, they had two children. In 1955 they moved to Westfield NJ. Ann taught Sunday School at 1st Methodist Church, took art lessons, joined the garden club and nurtured her family. Ann saw a need for another Brownie/Girl Scout Troop for the baby boomers in the area so she was active in forming a new scout troop. She became the Scout Leader and enjoyed doing crafts, working on badges and camping with her troop. Returning to Maryland in 1962, Ann and her family settled in Arnold, MD. Ann and family joined Calvary United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and was counselor of the Methodist Youth fellowship with her husband. She also was in the League of Women Voters and volunteered on several election campaigns including those of Marjorie Holt and J. Glenn Beall. When Bill retired from the telephone company, they moved to Boca Raton Florida where golfing, swimming and playing cards were among her favorite activities. Always a crafter, Ann used her travel time riding in the car between Annapolis and Boca to needlepoint Chrismons still in use as part of Calvary UMCs annual Christmas decorations. Ann moved back to the Annapolis area in 2000. Ann is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Ann Farrell and by son, William Mark Farrell, and by daughter-in-law Jane. Family and friends are invited to meet at Calvary UMC for a time of visitation at 10:30am with a memorial service at 11am on Saturday, July 27. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary UMC at 301 Rowe Blvd. Annapolis, MD 21401 or to SPCA of Anne Arundel County or to the .

Ann K. Farrell, 92, of Annapolis, MD, died peacefully Wednesday, July 3 at Sunrise of Annapolis. Born to Eva and Carl Kaufman in Baltimore, Ann was one of four children Joan, Phyllis Iona and Carl Julius. Her siblings all predeceased her. Ann attended Eastern High School in Baltimore. While in High School Ann started working for Hutzler Bros. on Howard Street where she sold handkerchiefs. During WWII she meet her husband Bill when he was home on leave. They courted on the shores of Colonial Beach and Bodkin Creek. Marrying after the war, they had two children. In 1955 they moved to Westfield NJ. Ann taught Sunday School at 1st Methodist Church, took art lessons, joined the garden club and nurtured her family. Ann saw a need for another Brownie/Girl Scout Troop for the baby boomers in the area so she was active in forming a new scout troop. She became the Scout Leader and enjoyed doing crafts, working on badges and camping with her troop. Returning to Maryland in 1962, Ann and her family settled in Arnold, MD. Ann and family joined Calvary United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and was counselor of the Methodist Youth fellowship with her husband. She also was in the League of Women Voters and volunteered on several election campaigns including those of Marjorie Holt and J. Glenn Beall. When Bill retired from the telephone company, they moved to Boca Raton Florida where golfing, swimming and playing cards were among her favorite activities. Always a crafter, Ann used her travel time riding in the car between Annapolis and Boca to needlepoint Chrismons still in use as part of Calvary UMCs annual Christmas decorations. Ann moved back to the Annapolis area in 2000. Ann is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Ann Farrell and by son, William Mark Farrell, and by daughter-in-law Jane. Family and friends are invited to meet at Calvary UMC for a time of visitation at 10:30am with a memorial service at 11am on Saturday, July 27. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary UMC at 301 Rowe Blvd. Annapolis, MD 21401 or to SPCA of Anne Arundel County or to the . Published in The Capital Gazette on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations