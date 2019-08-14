Ann K. Townshend, 94, a long-time resident of Davidsonville, MD, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born on January 13, 1925, to the late Douglas and Elizabeth Linthicum and was a graduate of Southern Senior High in Harwood. Ann worked for the Office of the Commandant: Midshipman Personnel Office and Midshipmen Dispersing for more than 30 years. She was an active member of the Annapolis Yacht Club as well as the Elks of Annapolis. She loved to travel, especially going on cruises, entertaining, and enjoying time with her friends and family. Her pleasure was being with others. As her health declined, she chose to live at Encore in Ellicott City. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Charles Townshend. She is survived by her loving cousins; Beverly Burton of Woodstock, MD, Betty Thomas of Flint, TX and Patricia Wood of Edgewater; and Goddaughters Angela Hinson of Parkville, MD and Melissa Webster of Towson, MD. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ann's life on Friday, August 16 from 3 pm until 7 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion UMC Cemetery in Harwood. Online condolences may be made at KalasFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019