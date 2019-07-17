Ann L. Kshimetski (1930 - 2019)
Ann L. Kshimetski, 89, a 2 year resident of Fayetteville, GA and formerly of Pasadena, MD, died on July 15, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Kshimetski was born on June 16, 1930 in Maryland to the late Howard and Rachel Taylor. She was a homemaker and a longtime member of Magothy United Methodist Church before moving to Georgia. In her spare time, Ann enjoyed reading, cheering on the Ravens and Orioles, and duck pin bowling at Severna Park Lanes. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Kshmetski. She is survived by her son, Steven Kshimetski (Bambi); daughter, Debbie Edison (Mike); brothers, Charlton and Jerry Taylor; sister, Connie Caruso; 5 grandchildren, David, Delani, Rachel, Sean, and Jamie. Friends may call on Thursday, July 18 from 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena where services will take place on Friday, July 19 at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Millersville.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 17, 2019
