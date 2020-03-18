Anna Lee Ruth (Cantrell) Harman, 85, of Pasadena, MD, passed away on March 13, 2020. Known best as Ruth by her family and friends. She was born November 25, 1934 in Pound, VA., the daughter of Lafie and Louise Cantrell. Ruth was married to Herbert "Herb" Harman on November 23, 1955; they were happily married 64 years. In her life, family and friends were her delight. She spent many joyous years running a home, and caring for children. She and Herb travelled between Maryland and West Virginia often, as their hearts were in the mountains. She enjoyed bingo, crocheting, crossword puzzles, westerns, and absolutely loved Elvis. Ruth is survived by her husband Herbert Harman; daughter Bernadine Sprouse, and son Barry Harman. She leaves grandchildren George Brinn, Christy Syzmanski, Brittani Reid, and Cierra Harman-Collett, as well as five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Betty Coleman-Tucker and Shirley Cantrell, and her brothers Bud Cantrell and Jimmy Cantrell. She is proceeded in death by her brother Glen Cantrell, sisters Geraldine Cantrell and Jean Coleman, and grandson, Brady Harman. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Thursday March 19, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday March 20, 2020 at 10 AM. Cremation to follow.

