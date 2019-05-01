Ann Marie Woods, age 85, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 at her home in Bowie, MD. Born June 9, 1933 in Scranton (Minooka) Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Helen Jeffers. She was the loving wife of 59 years to Richard J. Woods, the dear sister of two siblings and the mother of 5 children and 9 grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Richard, her sister Clare, daughter Miriam and son-in-law Paul, sons Francis, Thomas and Joseph, daughter-in-law Susie, grandchildren John, Paul Jr., Casey, Dani, David, Elena, Kevin, Nicolas and Brian. She is pre-deceased by her brother Eugene Jr., and son Christopher. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie Md., from 6pm to 8pm, with a mass of celebration of Ann's life to be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 14720 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD, 21122. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com Published in The Capital Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2019