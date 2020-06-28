Ann Plummer Elliott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Plummer Elliott, 81 of Annapolis, MD, passed away to her heavenly home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 after suffering a stroke. Ann was a resident of Severna Park Genesis for the past seven years and was an employee of the State of MD Treasury Department for many years. She loved her animals very much and often referred to them as her children. Ann was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Lois Elliott, her father, George Malcolm Elliott Sr., and her brother, George Malcolm (Mackie) Elliott Jr. She is survived by her nephews Thomas Malcolm Elliott (Karen) of Annapolis, MD, Gary Elliott (son Michael); a niece, Laurel Sadler (Brian) of Laurel, MD, cousin Terry Cook; and four great nieces, Tabitha Turner, Shelley Martin, Erica Sadler and Jillian Sadler. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no service at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
4102634422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved