Ann Plummer Elliott, 81 of Annapolis, MD, passed away to her heavenly home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 after suffering a stroke. Ann was a resident of Severna Park Genesis for the past seven years and was an employee of the State of MD Treasury Department for many years. She loved her animals very much and often referred to them as her children. Ann was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Lois Elliott, her father, George Malcolm Elliott Sr., and her brother, George Malcolm (Mackie) Elliott Jr. She is survived by her nephews Thomas Malcolm Elliott (Karen) of Annapolis, MD, Gary Elliott (son Michael); a niece, Laurel Sadler (Brian) of Laurel, MD, cousin Terry Cook; and four great nieces, Tabitha Turner, Shelley Martin, Erica Sadler and Jillian Sadler. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no service at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.