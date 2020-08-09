Ann Therese Prendergast passed away on July 22, 2020 just three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Ann was born in Annapolis on August 5, 1969 and in her early years moved with the family on corporate relocations to Virginia, Alabama and Texas before settling in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Upper St. Clair High School outside of Pittsburgh in 1987 and received a B.A. degree from Rutgers University in 1991. She later completed a Masters Program at the University of Maryland. Her early career focused on care giving for special needs adults in New Brunswick, N.J. In 1992, Ann relocated to Annapolis to accept a position with the Providence Center assisting clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities to prepare for employment opportunities. In 1995, she transitioned to a career in Human Resources and was the Manager of Benefits Administration for GP Strategies, a multi-national consulting firm, at the time of her death. Ann loved and was fiercely loyal to family and friends. She was compassionate, embraced our nation's diversity, and actively supported equality and fairness in our society. She was a world traveler and adventurer. Ann was a certified scuba diver, an avid snow skier, and made several sky dives in her bright pink jump suit. She participated in a dive with great white sharks off the coast of South Africa and made a combination zipline, bungee jump over a 2,000 foot canyon in New Zealand. She even enticed the family to swim with manatees after a Christmas in Florida. Ann was preceded in death by her grandparents William and Mary Prendergast and Vincent and Josephine Salomone. Ann is survived by her parents, Shirley and Michael Prendergast of Roswell, Georgia, brother John Prendergast (wife Christy and son Adam) of Roswell, Georgia, brother Daniel (wife Anne and daughter Merritt) of Denver, Colorado, brother Nicholas (wife Kelley) of Charlotte, North Carolina, stepson Shawn Hornbaker of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also surviving her is Jennifer Nishioka, best friend from college who was with Ann and her family every day from her diagnosis until her passing, Jennifer's son Nicholas, and many close friends and co-workers. Donations in her memory may be made to the Providence Center, 930 Point Pleasant Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland 21060 or a charity of your choice
. A celebration of Ann's life will be scheduled after the COVID pandemic recedes and Ann decreed that there be no sadness or tears or wearing black. Online condolences may be offered at KalasFuneralHomes.com