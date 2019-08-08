Ann Ruth Chinault, age 73, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee, departed to be with the Lord on the morning of Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, North Carolina. A native of Baltimore, Maryland, born on December 24, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Otto Matthew Felker and Ruth Simpson Felker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ray Daniel Chinault, Sr.; one brother, Harold Felker; and one sister-in-law, Patricia Robinson. Left to cherish her memories are one son, Ray Chinault, Jr. (Lisa); one daughter, Michelle Evans (Daniel); one grandson, Alec Evans; one granddaughter, Sarah Jane Brainer; one brother, Crag Felker (Patricia); a number of nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Linda Felker; brother-in-law, David Robinson; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and James McCormick. In keeping with Ann's wishes, no services are planned. Family and friends wishing to leave a thought and/or memory are encouraged to do so online at www.beamfuneralservice.com. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Chinault family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or by calling (828) 559-8111.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019