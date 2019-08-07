Sadly, on August 1, 2019, Anna Cecelia Dietz (née Cabrini), a four time cancer survivor passed after a long hard-fought struggle with her determined foe. She was 84. Her courage and tenacity will be remembered by many. The only daughter of Estelle & Benedict Carini, she was born in Baltimore but would ultimately spend 50 years of life in Linthicum, her home. Anna is survived by her daughter Denise C. McElroy & husband Matt A. and son Patrick E. and wife Lisa (née Major) Dietz. Her memory lives on in her sole, beloved granddaughter Morgan Ashlee Dietz, with whom she shares, indelibly, the phrase, "Today, Tomorrow, Always..." Celebration of Life will be held on August 8, from 12-3 at the Woman's Club of Linthicum Heights 110 N. Hammonds Ferry Rd Linthicum, MD 21090
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019