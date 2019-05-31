Anna Jane Kirby departed this life May 27, 2019. She was 97. She was born in Prince Georges County. She grew up during the depression years. Growing up during the Depression formed a resilience which served her well during her lifetime. Her generation was one of true grit. During the war she worked at a research and development plant wiring radios for aircraft. She became so proficient that she became an instructor. Before her illness, she was an avid news watcher. She was always up on current events. A few times she wrote to the editor of the local newspaper. She had strong opinions and she wasn't shy about voicing them. Living to a ripe old age, she witnessed many changes in the world and lots of history being made. One of her favorite things was planting her vegetable garden. Her gardens were always beautiful and the envy of her fellow gardeners. She had a soft spot for animals. Dogs and cats were always on the scene. She especially loved Siamese cats.AJ ,as we called her, was a beautiful lady and a loving mom and grandma. We will miss her love, quick wit and companionshipShe was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Kirby and five siblings, Grace, Lawrence, Eddie, Melvin and Richard. Surviving are her daughters, Carolyn Baldwin and Sylvia Kniskern (Kerry). Grandchildren Lenne' Baldwin and Meade Baldwin Jr., Sherry Kniskern and Larry Kniskern. Great grandchildren, Larissa Oktay, Cassandra Kniskern, Alycia and Jacob Kniskern. Visitation on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD where Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday June 4,2019. Burial will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Bladensburg , MD

