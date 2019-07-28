Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Livesay. View Sign Service Information Viewing 10:00 AM Evangelist Catholic Church Clinton , MD View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Clinton , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anna M. Livesay, born September 20, 1921, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the age of 97. She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Charles Livesay. Anna has been a resident at Brightview Assisted Living in Edgewater, MD, where she enjoyed many friends, for 18 months. She had previously lived in Clinton, MD for 70 years. During WWII, she was one of the first female managers at Giant food Stores. After starting her family, she worked for many years at the Tanglewood Elementary School cafeteria. During her free time Anna enjoyed reading, working puzzles, and also was excellent at crocheting. Anna is survived by her three sisters, Agnus Dearstein, Margaret Walters, and Emma Baden, her three daughters, Anna Fuller, Linda Atkinson, Charlotte Estes (Mark), four grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Services will be held on August 1 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Clinton, Viewing will begin at 10 followed by a funeral Mass at 11. In lieu of flowers the family and friends may make donations to Health Partners Inc., 3070 Crain Highway Ste. 101, Waldorf, MD 20601 or to the Children's Aid Society, 3000 Huntington Cir, Waldorf, MD 20602.

