Anna Mae (Avery) Jones, aged 90, of Edgewater MD, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Mandrin Chesapeake Inpatient Care Center, Harwood, MD.A life-long resident of the Annapolis area, Mrs. Jones was born December 31, 1928, to the late Josephine Christiana and Harvey Elroy Avery. After graduating from Annapolis High School in 1946, she worked at several Annapolis businesses before starting her career at Coca-Cola on West Street. Following her retirement from Coca-Cola, she volunteered, for over 20 years, at the Southern District office of the Anne Arundel Police Department. A member of Riva Trace Baptist Church, she was a dedicated and loving caregiver to many grateful family members. She enjoyed nothing more than hosting large family get-togethers and was known for sharing cookies and candy with all her loved ones.Mrs. Jones was predeceased by four brothers, Gerald, Elzey, Carl, and Fred Avery; two sisters, Joann O'Brien and Cleo Ricks; her first husband Lawrence Clow; and her second husband George ("Tommy") Jones whom she wed on October 24, 1986.She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Cara Avery of Ridgely, MD and Sally Avery of Centerville, GA; three cousins, Allen Avery of Shady Side, Everett Moreland, and Betty Rae Gott, both of Harwood; nieces Betty Ann Sisson, Carla Avery, Kim Ward, Christy O'Neal, Cathey Dukes, Diane Gautier, and Darlene Stone; nephews Mike, Don, Ken, and Bruce Avery, Mark and Glen Jenkins, Fred Avery Jr., and Dale Carpenter. Friends are invited to celebrate Anna's Life on Monday, March 25 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater MD, where a funeral service held on Tuesday, March 26 at 11 am. Interment Woodfield Cemetery, Galesville, MD. Online condolences and tributes may be made at:
