Anna M. Johnson, born June 19, 1920 died at home on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 98 years old.Anna is survived by her 1st child/daughter, A. Regina Brown (Kenneth, Sr.); sisters: Florence Coates, Viola and Vivian Johnson, 9 Grandchildren, 14 Great-Grandchildren, 25 Great-Great-Grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her youngest and only son, Otis R. Johnson, Jr., and 2nd child/daughter Audrey C. Snowden.Services are to be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, 87 West Street, Annapolis, MD 21401. Wake Friday, Feb. 15th, 6:00–8:00 pm. Funeral Saturday, viewing at 10:00 am followed by services.In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in her memory to the American Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019