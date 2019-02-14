Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Marie Johnson. View Sign

Anna M. Johnson, born June 19, 1920 died at home on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 98 years old.Anna is survived by her 1st child/daughter, A. Regina Brown (Kenneth, Sr.); sisters: Florence Coates, Viola and Vivian Johnson, 9 Grandchildren, 14 Great-Grandchildren, 25 Great-Great-Grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her youngest and only son, Otis R. Johnson, Jr., and 2nd child/daughter Audrey C. Snowden.Services are to be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, 87 West Street, Annapolis, MD 21401. Wake Friday, Feb. 15th, 6:00–8:00 pm. Funeral Saturday, viewing at 10:00 am followed by services.In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in her memory to the American Breast Cancer Foundation.

Anna M. Johnson, born June 19, 1920 died at home on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 98 years old.Anna is survived by her 1st child/daughter, A. Regina Brown (Kenneth, Sr.); sisters: Florence Coates, Viola and Vivian Johnson, 9 Grandchildren, 14 Great-Grandchildren, 25 Great-Great-Grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her youngest and only son, Otis R. Johnson, Jr., and 2nd child/daughter Audrey C. Snowden.Services are to be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, 87 West Street, Annapolis, MD 21401. Wake Friday, Feb. 15th, 6:00–8:00 pm. Funeral Saturday, viewing at 10:00 am followed by services.In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in her memory to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close