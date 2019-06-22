Anna "Marie" Krayzel, 88, of Glen Burnie passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019. Marie was born on February 22, 1931 in Kentucky to the late Robert V. and Nora H. Howard. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Roberta A. Hlahulek and two brothers. Marie is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, William J. "Bill" Krayzel; her children, Rebecca Sparks, Debbie Bullinger and Kevin Anderson. She is also survived by six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three brothers and a sister. Marie enjoyed playing Bridge, collecting and selling antiques and owned an antique shop called the Bluestocking of Baltimore. She was a member of the Woman's Club of Linthicum and the Glen Burnie Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Sunday, June 23rd, from 3-6 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the Glen Burnie Baptist Church on Monday at 1 PM, preceded by a viewing from 12-1 pm. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 22, 2019