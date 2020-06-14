Annabelle King, 84, a resident of Annapolis, MD and previously of Davidsonville, MD, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her home. Born July 13, 1935, in Buckhorn, PA to the late Clarence and Mildred Frantz, she graduated from Altoona High School. Annabelle was employed as a service representative at Lucent Technologies until her retirement. She was a longtime member of Eastport United Methodist Church, as well as an active volunteer at the South County Senior Center and Heritage Harbour Caring Network. Annabelle enjoyed genealogy, stained glass, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Harry Frantz and Wanda Kauffman. Annabelle is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Arthur Jay King; two daughters, Erin Hollamon and husband Vassie, and Maureen Dickerson, all of Davidsonville, MD; five siblings, James, Clayton, and Terry Frantz, Darlene Denny, and Michele Robison; eight grandchildren, Vassie Tad, Hannah and her husband Daniel Rodriguez, Kathryn, Rebecca, and Charles Hollamon, Kristen, Carly, and Ian Dickerson; and two great-grandsons, Trent Fischer and Torin Henry Jacobs. Friends are invited to celebrate Annabelle's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 10 am until her funeral service begins at 11am. A private interment will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville. Memorial contributions may be made in Annabelle's name to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122, South County Senior Center, 27 Stepneys Ln., Edgewater, MD 21037, or Eastport United Methodist Church, 926 Bay Ridge Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403. An online guestbook is available at:



