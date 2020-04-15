Annamae Curry, 77, of Pasadena, MD, was born on Valentines Day and went to be with her savior Jesus Christ and heavenly Father God on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 after suffering an illness. Her love of family and unwavering faith and belief in God has always supported her and ultimately gave her peace. Annamae was not afraid to go to the light and wanted her life celebrated. Annamae was born to the late Anna "Anne" and Thomas "Bo" Bowen of Powhatan Beach, originally Baltimore, MD; sister to the late Thomas Bowen, Sr. and sister-in-law to the late Doris Bowen of Pasadena, MD. Annamae is survived by her husband of 60 years Thomas Curry Sr.; their four children: Thomas Curry Jr., Nancy Curry, Michael Curry, and Anna "Little Annamae" Curry; brother-in-law Edward Curry and his wife Sondra; loving grandmother of Bridget McSwain Trevillian and her husband Rob, Jenna Curry Flynn and her husband Kevin, Storm Curry and Thomas Jonathan "TJ" Curry; Annamae was blessed with her great-grandchildren: Robby Trevillian, Gavin Trevillian, Lucas Trevillian, Alex Trevillian; Julia Curry Flynn and Esme' Curry Flynn. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends, all of whom she loved very much. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Thursday and Friday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park Cemetery.

