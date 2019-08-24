Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annamarie Scalise. View Sign Service Information Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1411 Annapolis Road Odenton , MD 21113 (410)-672-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

Annamarie SCALISE (nee Maidhof), age 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, MD. Annamarie Maidhof was born August 24, 1928 in Bloomfield NJ. She graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1946 and began working at Schering Pharmaceutical Company as a bookkeeper, where she met and married her husband of 62 years, Joseph Scalise, in 1948. Upon the birth of their first daughter, Joanne, in 1956, Annamarie became a full-time domestic goddess and the family moved to West Caldwell. Their second daughter, Laura, was born in 1961. Annamarie was separated from her beloved husband Joseph upon his death in 2010, after which she left her native New Jersey to live with her daughter Laura in Odenton, Maryland, where she remained until her death. She is survived by her daughters, Joanne Scalise of Bedminster, NJ and Laura Scalise, of Odenton, MD; she is pre-deceased by her parents Herman and Clara Maidhof (nee Lautenbach) and her sister Clara D'Agnelli (nee Maidhof). Funeral preparation and arrangements are being handled by Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Odenton, Maryland and by Aloia Funeral Home in Garfield New Jersey. Annamarie will be buried in Cresthaven Memorial Park located at 750 Passaic Avenue in Clifton, NJ on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 following a graveside service.

