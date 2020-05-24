I met Anne when my husband, Dave and I joined the Eastport Yacht Club. We spent the next eight years joining Bill and Anne at the Thursday night cruisers' dinner. There I discovered our mutual love of painting. I was impressed with her kindness, encouragement and dedication to painting. She supported me enthusiastically and joined me in exhibitions of our paintings. I will always be grateful for her encouragement and friendship. Both Dave and I considered her to be a role model for living ones life to the fullest.

Janet Ewing

Friend