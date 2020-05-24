Anne C. Sieling, age 83, passed away at 7:45 on May 14, 2020 at home with her beloved husband Bill Sieling, her brother Frank Cooper and her four beloved cats at her home in Annapolis. Another brother also survives her, John P. Cooper in Hawaii and two daughters, Laurie Pickett of Monkton and Ashley Stees also of Monkton. Anne was born and raised in Baltimore and grew up in Baltimore County and was a graduate of The College of Notre Dame. She had a long career in public relations in many branches of government. In addition she was very active in therapeutic horseback riding as a professional teacher and trainer at the Therapeutic and Recreational Riding Center, (TRRC), in Howard County until the end of her life. After retiring from public service Anne and her husband sailed their Tartan 37, Tarka, to the Bahamas for a year and upon returning she began a second career as a painter in oils, pastels and watercolors. She took many lessons from some of the best local artists and never stopped trying to improve her work. Anne became well known in the Maryland art scene, winning many awards and credits for her artistic works. Some of her best friends were acquired during her nearly 20-year span of being an artist. In addition Anne was an avid sailor and loved nothing better than to be sailing with her husband along with their friends from the Chesapeake Bristol Club, The Eastport Yacht Club and the Back Creek Yacht club. Anne was very active in the running of the Bermuda Ocean Race for the Eastport Yacht Club for many years and did many other volunteer activities for the club as well. Her other main love was horse back riding. Over the years she owned several horses, rode many other peoples horses, and worked as a therapeutic riding instructor for the TRRC in Howard County. Anne was active until the very end until cancer finally did what nothing else could do, namely stop her from being one of the most accomplished women I have ever known. Her final wish was that she not be a bother to any of us as she quickly went from being a strong vibrant person to being unable to care for herself. She was ably cared for by Hospice of The Chesapeake along with her husband Bill, brother Frank and daughters Ashley and Laurie. Please in lieu of any flowers make a donation to the Therapeutic Riding and Recreational Riding Center, 3750 Shady Lane Glenwood, MD 21738, www.trrcmd.org There will be a private funeral service, for family only, at Emanuel Episcopal Church in Monkton Maryland, where she will be buried next to her father. At a later time there will be "proper wake" and a Dedication of Life Ceremony at The Bay Ridge Civic Association's Club House in Bay Ridge Maryland where she and Bill have lived for over 40 years. An online guestbook is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 24, 2020.