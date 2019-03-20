Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne D. Rogers. View Sign

Anne Rogers, of Severna Park, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019, at the age of 88.Anne was born April 7, 1930, in Staten Island, New York, to the late Carmine and Louise DeAngelis.She was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, yardwork, music, television, crossword puzzles, and crafts. She also loved her cats, lighthouses, chatting with her sisters on the phone, and the swing on her back porch.Anne is survived by her sister, Doris Quesenbury; son, Kenneth Sr. (Elaine); daughter, Sandra Ahern (Kenneth); grandchildren, Kenneth Jr. (Rachel), Charles, Scott (Jessica), John (Amanda), Jared (Sharon), Melissa (Josh), and Mary; and great-grandchildren, Kody, Maya, Ryan, and April.She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Rogers in 1987; brother, Thomas DeAngelis in 1989; brother, Carmine DeAngelis, Jr. in 2006; and sister, Margaret Brewster in 2012.Visitation is scheduled Friday, March 22, 2019, 12:00-1:00 PM at Stallings Funeral Home, where a service will begin at 1:00 PM. Condolences may be offered at 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD, 21122.

