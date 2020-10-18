Beloved mother, Anne McClaren, age 84, passed away peacefully in a Washington D.C. hospital on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born in Spokane, Washington to Lyle and Virginia Rogers and grew up in the Portland, Oregon area. Anne attended St. Mary's Academy, an all-girls Roman Catholic High School, where she played volleyball and also learned to sing, play the piano and the harp. She entered St. Mary's College in Spokane where she soon met and eventually married Dean Alonzo Fladager who was attending Gonzaga University. They moved to the Washington D.C. and Maryland areas and raised their family. Anne taught at the Patricia Stevens and Barbizon Schools of Modeling for 10 years. She then worked as an Interior Designer for Ethan Allen Furniture for over 20 years until her retirement. Anne won the prestigious 'Designer of the Year' award in 1997. Anne continued to play the piano, the harp and she sang for a period of time with 'The Madrigal Singers', a style of songs, usually without accompaniment, from Europe during the Renaissance period. She enjoyed birdwatching and taking care of her little blue birds. She also loved the opera and listening to her favorite classical orchestral music. Later in years she met and married Captain Wesley McClaren, United States Navy. They enjoyed travelling abroad and were married for over 20 years. Anne is survived by her two sons, Mark Fladager (and wife Susie) of Glendale, Arizona, Craig Fladager of Ashburn, Virginia, and daughter Regina Kelly (and husband Kevin) of Springfield, Virginia, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A Catholic mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the St. John Newmann Catholic Church 620 N. Bestgate Road, Annnapolis, MD 21401 Following the mass, a memorial gathering will be held from 12-2 pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P. A. 12 Ridgely Ave Annapolis MD 21401. Burial services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, October 23rd at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery where Anne's ashes will be inurned at the Columbarium alongside her husband. The family suggests that remembrances be made to the 'Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception' located in Washington D.C in lieu of flowers. (www.nationalshrine.org
)