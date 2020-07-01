Anne Marie Murphy, 97, of Glen Burnie, passed away on June 26, 2020. She was one of nine children born to the late Peter J. and Barbara Cunningham. Anne was an active member of the Church of the Good Shepherd. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Edward Murphy; and her eight siblings. She is survived by her devoted children, Anne Marie Zepp (Charles), Mary Catherine Gowda (Edward), Charles Edward Murphy Jr. (Lynn), Paul Richard Murphy (Carol), Michael Thomas Murphy (Kim) and Denise Marlene Plunkett (Craig); 14 loving grandchildren; and 27 cherished great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. Visitation and Funeral Mass will be by invitation only. Please contact the family for further information. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 1, 2020.