Julia Anne Nutwell Collison "Anne", born April 22, 1936, passed away August 3, 2019 at the Anne Arundel Medical Center. She was 83. Anne is survived by her husband of 51 years, Thomas E. Collison, IV of Edgewater, MD; her sister, Marge N. Wieneke of Annapolis, MD; several nieces and nephews and two great-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, W. Edwin Nutwell, Sr. and Rosa E. Nutwell; her brother, W. Edwin "Skeets" Nutwell, Jr. and her sister, Patsy Nutwell. Anne was a loving, caring and compassionate wife, sister and aunt. While never blessed with children of her own, she was an adoring aunt to her nieces, Samantha Sullivan Jones and Sydney Sullivan, loving and helping to nurture them into the thriving, loving, caring, young women they have become. Anne retired from the J.F. Johnson Lumber Company, following a 35-year career as their bookkeeper. For many years, Anne enjoyed planning 4-day bus trips for family and friends. Everyone who went on these trips anxiously awaited the schedule for the next one. Those who attended had as much fun on the long bus rides as at the many attractions and fabulous shows Anne planned. Every time Anne saw someone from the "trip family", they asked "When is our next trip?" Friends are invited to celebrate Anne's life with her family on Wednesday, August 7, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory. 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater where Anne's funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 8 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Woodfield Cemetery in Galesville, MD. On-line condolences may be offered at:

