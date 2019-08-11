Anne, a long time resident of Odenton, MD, was born on October 1, 1924. She was one of 14 children born to Anthony and Angioletta Fiora in Clarksburg, WV. Her early adult years were spent working for the Department of Defense all over the world, one posting being Germany, where she met her future husband, Walt. Their marriage lasted 58 years until the death of her husband in 2008, and produced two children. She had a long successful career as a Real Estate agent. She loved life and the pursuit of fun was the hallmark of her life. As a young adult she actively participated in ice-skating, tennis, horseback riding, and bowling and in later years developed a love of golf and square dancing. Her passing on August 8th is mourned by her son, James Rhule and daughter, Debbie Rhule Hauser, granddaughters Laura, Amanda, and Clarissa and great grandchildren Olivia, Desmond, Clara, and Kenny and everyone who met and knew her. She is also survived by two sisters, Lil and Esther, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD 21054 on Thursday August 15, 2015 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church 1069 Cecil Avenue Millersville, MD on Friday August 16, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the of greater MD 1850 York Road Suite D, Towson, MD 21093 https://alz.org/maryland/donate Online condolences may be made to www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019