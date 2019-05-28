Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Scrivener. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Summers Scrivener, widow of the late Frank Phillip Scrivener, died May 25 at her home in Gambrills MD. She was 94.A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on June 1st at 10 AM at Our Lady of the Fields in Millersville MD. Mrs. Scrivener was the daughter of Paul Francis Summers and Evalina Sasscer of Upper Marlboro. She was an avid gardener, an accomplished seamstress, and a devout Catholic who attended daily Mass.Mrs. Scrivener is survived by six children: Anne Agee of Gambrills, Louise Scrivener of Annapolis, Maripat Rogers of Gambrills, Phillip Scrivener of Harwood, Robert Scrivener of Davidsonville, and David Scrivener of Millersville. She is also survived by 30 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be from 3 to 5 PM and 7 to 9 PM at Our Lady of the Fields Church on Cecil Avenue in Millersville MD on Friday, May 31. The rosary will be recited at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Gigi's Playhouse Annapolis, a Down Syndrome Achievement

