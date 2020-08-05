Annegret Kasper, 89 of Severn passed away on July 31, 2020 in Baltimore. Annegret was born in Altmorschen, Germany in 1931. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gerhard Kasper and her sisters, Friedel Wiegand and Imgard Lehmann. She is survived by son, Hubert Kasper and his wife, Jovy; her grandchildren, Nicole and Vanessa Kasper; her friend and caregiver, Estela LLanora. Annegret loved to cook and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Thursday, Aug 6th from 2-4 & 6-8pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Aug 7th at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to get into the funeral home.