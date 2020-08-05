1/1
Annegret Kasper
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annegret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annegret Kasper, 89 of Severn passed away on July 31, 2020 in Baltimore. Annegret was born in Altmorschen, Germany in 1931. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gerhard Kasper and her sisters, Friedel Wiegand and Imgard Lehmann. She is survived by son, Hubert Kasper and his wife, Jovy; her grandchildren, Nicole and Vanessa Kasper; her friend and caregiver, Estela LLanora. Annegret loved to cook and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Thursday, Aug 6th from 2-4 & 6-8pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Aug 7th at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to get into the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Singleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved