Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette Couture Hernandez.
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Monica's Catholic Church
Born: Barre, VT Feb 14, 1931 Died: New Milford, CT July 24, 2019 Annette was the eldest of eight children of Romelus & Adrienne Jacques Couture. She married William H. Hernandez Jr. on Sept 15, 1951 at St. Monica's Catholic Church in Barre, and graduated from Spaulding High School and Barre School of Nursing. After life and work in the Republic of Panama, Fort Salonga NY, San Juan Puerto Rico, Bowie MD, Boston MA, Gaithersburg MD and West Hartford CT, she retired in 1994 after years at U Conn John Dempsey Hospital. Annette was predeceased by her husband, William H. Hernandez Jr. She is survived by two of three sisters: Carmen Gale & Rita Shaw Hess, and four brothers: Armand, Robert, Roger & John; her six daughters and one son: Elena, Joanne, Laura, William H. III, M.D., Andree, Annette Susan, & Elsa Riley; her 15 grandchildren: Emily Cooperdock, Roseana Burick, William H. IV & David Jay Hernandez, Jeffery, Celia & Chloe Taylor, Tony DiCarlo, Kristen Annette Cohen, Deanna Adrienne Griffiths, Gianni DiCarlo, Justin, Stephen J. Riley Jr, Connor & Erin Rose Adrienne Riley; her seven great-grandchildren: Razia Cooperdock, Sophie Annette Hernandez, Henry Paul & Maison Juliette DiCarlo, Tripp William Cohen, Abigail Rose & Emma Grace Griffiths; and her nieces and nephews: Lilice Lesinski Boesen & Jane Lesinski Toumpas, Steven Gale, Lorna Gale Michaud, Glenn Gale, Eddie Gale, Kathline Shaw Collins, Cynthia Shaw Nalley, Valerie Shaw Beaudin, Joseph Shaw, Maria Couture Barton, Bobby Couture, Julie Couture Simonelli, Tommy Couture, Ron Couture, Cathy Couture, Beth Couture, Cindy Couture Campos, Ken Couture, Dick Couture, Jason Couture & Paul Couture. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug 3, 2019, at 11am in St. Monica's Catholic Church, Barre. Burial will follow in St. Sylvester Cemetery, Barre. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019
