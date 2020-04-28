Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette Meyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Antoinette (Annette) Josephine Meyer age 95 of Upper Marlboro, MD died april 13, 2020 at Fairfield Nursing and Rehab in Crownsville, MD of Covid-19 Virus. Annette was born October 18, 1924 in Brooklyn NY to Giacomo and Josephine Maggio Scire. She married Edward L. Meyer on May 25, 1947 in Richmond Hill, NY and moved to MD in 1952. In July 1963 Annette became a pioneer in law enforcement by becoming the first woman assigned to perform full law enforcement duties as a deputy sheriff in Prince George's County and the state of Maryland. She retired in 2000 after 37 years of service under five sheriffs. She is survived by her daughter Marianne Poe (John), her grandson, Edward Grenier(Alysse)nieces, nephews and many good friends. Annette is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edward, her siblings Vincenza, Pauline and John and her faithful furry companion Hannah. Annette will be laid to rest with her husband at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, following private family services. A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held at a late.

