Annette O'Rourke, 78, a 20-year resident of Annapolis and previously of Millersville and Natick, MA, passed away on April 17 at her home, surrounded by her family. Annette was born on December 31, 1940, in Boston, MA to the late Dominic and Dominica Marinelli. She worked in the banking industry for several years, but her most treasured position was that of mother and homemaker. She was a member of St. Paul's Chapel and was very active in her communities of Heritage Harbor and Brightview in Annapolis. Her interests included cooking, baking, reading and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Annette was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James O'Rourke. She is survived by her daughter Kim Edwards and her husband Burt of Davidsonville, her two sisters; Grace Murray of Cape Coral, FL and Janet Berntzen of Scottsdale, AZ, her grandchildren; Matthew Edwards and his wife Lindsey of Pasadena, Jessica Verde and her husband Joseph of Severna Park and Katie Conn and her husband Jeremy of Perry Hall. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Annette's life on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Paul's Chapel, 1505 Crownsville Road, Crownsville, MD 21032. In lieu of flowers memorial, contribution may be made to the ALS Association in memory of her husband James O'Rourke, at als.org/donate or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org in honor of her granddaughter Katie Conn.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019