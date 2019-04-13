Age 78, of Upper Marlboro, MD, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She is survived by two daughters: Tamera Wilkerson and Donleigh Wilkerson; one sister: Ozella Thomas (Carl) and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing on Wednesday, April 17th from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike Forestville, MD. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019