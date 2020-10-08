Annie Mae Shorter, 92, died October 5,2020 at her residence in Crownsville, MD. Born in Rich Valley VA, she was a longtime member at the Grace Independent Baptist Church and retired after many years of service as a nurse at the Crownsville State Hospital. Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Robert Shorter, her son Bobby Shorter and 6 siblings. She is survived by her children, Wayne, Eugene, David and Leroy Shorter, Nancy Tyler and Carol Hayden; 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Katherine Pocius. The family will receive friends on Friday October 9 from 10 to 12 at the Grace Independent Baptist Church 1485 Waterbury Road Crownsville, MD., Funeral Services will begin at 12 pm with burial to follow at the Glen Haven Cemetery Glen Burnie, MD. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
. Please be respectful, mask and social distancing are required.