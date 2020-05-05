Anthony Craig Argentiere, age 52 was born August 1, 1967 in Washington DC. He died May 1, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. Tony spent most of his life in Annapolis attending and graduating from Annapolis Junior and Senior High Schools. He went on to serve four years in the United States Air Force spending the majority of time in Japan and enjoyed making new friends and learning a different culture. Upon returning he attended the University of Maryland earning an Electrical Engineering Degree. While employed in that field he continued to live in Annapolis and enjoyed all, especially friends, family and sailing. He belonged to the Annapolis Sailing Club and sailed out of the Naval Academy often. Tony was pre-deceased by his beautiful, loving mother, Harriet B. Argentiere. He is survived by his father, Patrick F. Argentiere and aunt Sherry Howard (Allen), cousins, Rudy, Danielle, Vince, and Deion. Tony, or Too Tall Tony as he was affectionately known, will be dearly missed by all that knew him, remembering his wonderful sense of humor and infectious smile. He has left us WAY too soon. Love you much… Online condolences may be shared at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store