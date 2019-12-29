Anthony Guido "Tony", 89, a resident of Annapolis, MD and formerly of College Park, MD, died on Thursday, December 26 at the Mandrin Hospice House in Harwood, MD. Born on April 15, 1930 in Tyler, PA to the late Angelina and Tony Guido, Sr., Tony served in the US Army during the Korean War. He earned a Bachelor of Science and Master's degree in education from Temple University and worked as a teacher and coach at Anacostia and Roosevelt high schools in Washington, DC and an administrator with the Charles County school system. After retiring, he became a jockey agent at Maryland horse tracks and was a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis. Tony was preceded in death by his wife, Kelly Guido and his brother, Frank Guido. He is survived by his sister, Carmella Cadori; his nephew, Mario (Erika) Cadori and his great-nieces, Francesca and Cathryn Cadori. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD on Tuesday, December 31 at 9:30 am. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd., Crownsville, MD on Thursday, January 2 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019