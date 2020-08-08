Anthony (Tony) Joseph Dingbaum, 79, a resident of Millersville, MD, passed away on August 3, 2020 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, MD. He was born on August 21, 1940 in Petersburg, IA to Clarence and Marcella Dingbaum (nee Koopmann). Tony was a member of the Class of 1958 of Xavier High School in Dyersville, IA. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Maryland in 1968; and received his Master of Science in Administration Information Systems Technology from The George Washington University in 1980. He worked as a Systems Analyst in the Information Technology Field, where he retired from Xerox. He joined the United States Army in 1961 and was assigned to Ft. George G. Meade, MD as a Hungarian linguist after attending the Language School at the Presidio of Monterey, California. He was a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church of Crownsville, MD. There, he served as Junior Warden, Vestry member, Chalicist, and Lay Reader. He was a member of the Xerox Pioneer Club and a life member of the B.P.O.E. Lodge #2266 of Glen Burnie, MD. After his retirement, he also volunteered over 10,000 hours with the Baltimore Washington Medical Center Auxiliary. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Tommie Lee Dingbaum (nee Coulbourne) of Millersville; one daughter, Tamara L. Rib of Gambrills, MD; one son, Thomas A. Dingbaum (Rebecca) of Shelbyville, KY; and two grandchildren, Alison M. Rib and Sterling L. Dingbaum. He is also survived by his two sisters, Sr. Mary Elizabeth of the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary of Waukesha, WI, and Carolyn K. Jasper (Pat) of Sanford, NC; and three brothers, Thomas W. Dingbaum (Judie) and Herbert H. Dingbaum (Angela) of Wake Forest, NC; and Donald J. Dingbaum of Salt Lake City, UT. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Dingbaum (Carol). All services will be private. The interment will be in Sunny Ridge Memorial Park in Crisfield, MD. Charitable contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Stephens Episcopal Church, Crownsville, MD (please note Appalachian Service Project (ASP) on the memo line); or to the organization of your choice. Arrangements are being handled by Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
