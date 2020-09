Anthony Mims

Or Copy this URL to Share

Anthony Maurice Mims, age 57 passed away September 12, 2020. He was employed with Anne Arundel County Public Schools for over 30 years, currently working as a Maintenance Foreman at Central Middle School. 'Mims' as he was fondly known is survived by his daughter, Ashley Mims; embraced son Kevin Jones; sister Theodosia Williams (Steven); niece Channing Harris; nephew Emory Williams; and great-niece Unique Brodingham. A Public Viewing will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 followed by a Wake at 1:30 p.m. and Funeral at 2:30 p.m. at Reese and Sons Mortuary, 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD.



