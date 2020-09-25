Anthony Mims

Anthony Maurice Mims, age 57 passed away September 12, 2020. He was employed with Anne Arundel County Public Schools for over 30 years, currently working as a Maintenance Foreman at Central Middle School. 'Mims' as he was fondly known is survived by his daughter, Ashley Mims; embraced son Kevin Jones; sister Theodosia Williams (Steven); niece Channing Harris; nephew Emory Williams; and great-niece Unique Brodingham. A Public Viewing will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 followed by a Wake at 1:30 p.m. and Funeral at 2:30 p.m. at Reese and Sons Mortuary, 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD.



