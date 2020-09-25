1/1
Anthony Mims
Anthony Maurice Mims, age 57 passed away September 12, 2020. He was employed with Anne Arundel County Public Schools for over 30 years, currently working as a Maintenance Foreman at Central Middle School. 'Mims' as he was fondly known is survived by his daughter, Ashley Mims; embraced son Kevin Jones; sister Theodosia Williams (Steven); niece Channing Harris; nephew Emory Williams; and great-niece Unique Brodingham. A Public Viewing will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 followed by a Wake at 1:30 p.m. and Funeral at 2:30 p.m. at Reese and Sons Mortuary, 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Viewing
01:00 PM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
SEP
27
Wake
01:30 PM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
SEP
27
Funeral
02:30 PM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
Funeral services provided by
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-268-6015
Memories & Condolences

September 24, 2020
Sending heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family. May God bestow his blessings upon you.

Angela Hayes and Family
September 22, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 22, 2020

Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
September 21, 2020
Mr Anthony mims was a lovely person in a good boss he taught me a lot I worked with him for three years at central middle school Rest in piece you'll be missed. Kesha
Lakesha Whittington
Friend
September 21, 2020
Mr Anthony mims was a lovely person in he was a good boss he taught me a lot . Rest in peace you'll be missed.
Lakesha Whittington
Friend
September 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Marvina
Family
September 21, 2020
I worked with Anthony at South River High school and his late wife Debbie. So sorry for your loss Ashley, Kevin and Dosia. Praying God gives you comfort in this difficult time. Amen
Shirley Pratt
Friend
September 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of William Reese & Sons Mortuary
