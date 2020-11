Anthony Howard Savoy, 60, of Annapolis, MD passed away at his home on Sunday, November 22, 2020. A public viewing will be held at Lasting Tributes on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10-11:30 am. A Celebration of his Life will begin at 11:30 am. Due to Covid restrictions of gathering attendance, the in-person celebration will be private. However, all friends and extended family are encouraged to join the livestream found on his Tribute Page at:



