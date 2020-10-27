Anthony Richard "Vic" Vigorito, 87, a 16-year resident of Gambrills and previously of Temple Hills, MD, passed away on October 24, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Pasquale and Marie Vigorito. After graduating from high school, Vic enlisted in the U.S. Marines in 1952 and later transferred to the U.S. Air Force. In addition to duty stations in the states, Vic served in the Philippines and Germany. His last duty station was Andrews Air Force Base from which he retired in 1971 at the rank of Master Sergeant. Shortly thereafter, Vic joined the U.S. Secret Service and spent the next 20 years serving five Presidents as a member of the Foreign Dignitary Protection Security Division. Because he was fluent in Italian, Vic was assigned as the lead agent for both visits to the United States by Pope John Paul II. While on home leave in January 1956, Vic met Ann D'Eredita on a Sunday evening blind date. Love blossomed quickly and they were married the following Saturday. Theirs was a story of love and friendship that continued to bloom for the next 59 years. Vic's laughter was engaging and he loved to entertain family and friends with jokes and stories from his military and Secret Service careers. In his younger years, he played fast-pitch softball in the Philippines. He also coached in daughter's softball league in New York and his son's little league baseball team in Camp Springs, MD. Vic and Ann were avid bowlers and, in their later years, enjoyed visiting casinos in Delaware and Maryland. Most of all, Vic was devoted to his family; their happiness was always his first priority. Vic was a former member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Clinton, MD and most recently attended Holy Family Catholic Church in Davidsonville, MD. In addition to his parents, Vic was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ann; his son-in-law, Alberto DiPompo, both of whom died in 2015 and by his aunt, Margaret Omert. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah DiPompo of West River, MD; his son, Michael and wife, Bethany Vigorito of Woodbridge, VA; two grandchildren, Joseph and his wife, Jeannine DiPompo of Perry Hall, MD; one great-granddaughter, "My Little Girl"; one aunt, Josephine Molarini of Long Island, NY who was more like a sister to him; his devoted companion, Donna Trott of Solomons, MD; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to celebrate Vic's life with his family from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 1 at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 2 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW online or at P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS 66608, or the ASPCA online or at P.O. Box 3471, Annapolis, MD 21403. Condolences may be offered online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com