Anthony William "Tony" Maus Sr.
1960 - 2020
Born January 2, 1960, Anthony 'Tony' William Maus, Sr. passed away on September 15, 2020. Addiction is a crippling disease that is hard to overcome and Tony struggled most of his life, beating the odds so many times. But his fight is over now. Tony is survived by the love of his life, Kathy Maus; sister, Gladys Peeples; step-father Robert Ruckle, 3 children and their spouses, Tony Jr and Lindsay Maus, Brittany and Christopher Freeman, Franki Lynn Maus; 5 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by both his parents, Leonard Maus Sr, and Joan Ruckle; both of his brothers, Leonard 'Lenny' Maus Jr and Frank Maus. Tony's greatest passions were his family and helping others. To celebrate his life, we will be holding a memorial service on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 4pm at Abundant Life Church in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Abundant Life Church
