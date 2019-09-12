Antoinette Slocum, 58, of Annapolis, died September 4, after a lengthy illness. She was born January 16, 1961, to Eugene and Alice Slocum. She received her education in Anne Arundel County Public Schools and graduated from Annapolis High in 1979. She also attended Anne Arundel Community College. Antoinette worked as a chef for over 15 years. She went to culinary school and became a Sous Chef at Paul's on the South River. She also worked at Maryland Inn and Hemingway's. She retired from Somerford Place Annapolis after becoming ill. She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Slocum; mother, Alice Slocum; sister, Carolyn Hall; and grandmother, Harriet Gantt. She is survived by two sisters, Yvonne Spencer (Robert) and Elizabeth Slocum, all of Annapolis; one brother, Eugene Slocum; two aunts, Helen Ballard and Jeanette Hill; a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews; and cousins. A public viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m., with the funeral services immediately following afterward on Thursday, September 12 at First Christian Community Church, 1800 Hall Brown Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. Arrangements by WM. Reese & Sons Mortuary in Annapolis.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019