Antonietta "Toni" Biddinger, 87, a 52 year resident of Severna Park went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She passed peacefully while surrounded by her family at her son's home in Pasadena, where she resided the past 6 years.Born on October 27, 1931 to the late Paris and Adelina Riccitelli. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mrs. Biddinger loved playing cards, dancing and going to the casino. Most of all she loved to cook (pasta especially), spending time with family and she loved to feed everyone that walked through her door. Mrs. Biddinger was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Severna Park for over 60 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years ,Conrad "Biddy" Biddinger, Sr. and son Frank Biddinger, Sr. She is survived by daughter Jean White and husband Bruce, son Conrad Biddinger, Jr. and wife Patty, both of Pasadena. Also survived by daughter-in-law Angie Biddinger of Gambrills, 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Friends may call on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Stallings Funeral Home, P.A. where funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, MD 21122. For online condolences, please visit:

3111 Mountain Road

Pasadena , MD 21122

