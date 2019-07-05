Arden H. deBrun, 86, of Brunswick, ME passed away at Mid Coast Hospital on Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born in Manhattan, NY, on September 13, 1932, a son of the late Harry C.W.S. deBrun M.D. and Mathild Dolmetsch. Arden attended and graduated from, The Browning School in NY, NY, Choate Prep School, and Pennsylvania Military College, where he served as a commissioned and non-commissioned officer in the Cadet Corps, where he became a Cadet Corporal in his second year there. Arden was the Director of Admissions for 27 years at New York Institute of Technology. His career totaled 50 years in admissions including Marietta, Illinois Institute of Technology, and Roger Williams University. He was an avid reader of history especially about WWII. He was a member of the Reserve Officers Association, American Ordinance Organization, German Club and Varsity Club. Arden is survived by his loving wife Cornelia "Connie" Perham deBrun of Brunswick, ME, his devoted daughter Claudia deBrun Boldyga and son-in-law Randy of Annapolis, MD, four terrific stepsons and their families, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Warren deBrun (Joannie) of Lake Placid, NY. Arden always "brought light to a dark room, and wherever he was there was happiness." Donations in Arden's memory may be made to the COPD Foundation 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, ME www.funeralalternatives.net
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 5, 2019