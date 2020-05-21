Arden B. Stewart (née Stahl), 90, a 56-year resident of Hillsmere Shores, MD died on May 17, 2020 at the Anne Arundel Medical Center following a brief illness. Mrs. Stewart was born in 1929 in Baltimore, MD and graduated from Forest Park High School. Immediately after graduation, she began a 35-year career with the Maryland Game and Inland Fish Commission which was later incorporated into the Department of Natural Resources. She retired in 1981. In her spare time, Mrs. Stewart enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading and crossword puzzles. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Sheridan Kelly Stewart, who died in 1991 and her sister, Joy S. Robbins who died in 2020. Mrs. Stewart is survived by her daughter, Trudy (Marc) Linenberger, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, P.O. Box 3471, Annapolis, MD 21403. On line condolence may be made:



