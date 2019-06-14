Arlene O'Connell Arlene O'Connell went to be with God on June 10, 2019, after a courageous battle against cancer. Arlene moved to Maryland as an Army brat, at age 16, and never left. She graduated from Arundel High School in 1967. During her 30-year career at Xerox, and then 12 years at T. Rowe Price, she garnered many friends and admirers. She leaves behind a son Daniel Joseph ("D.J.") (wife Pam), two sisters Shari Lucas (husband Chip) and Doreen Shea (Husband Michael) and a brother Michael Young (wife Debbie). Both of Arlene's parents have already departed for Heaven, Father Avery Young in 2003, and mother Lily Young in 2008. Arlene also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, who knew her kind spirit. She also had an abundance of friends and co-workers, all of whom knew how her calming presence could make a situation more enjoyable, or a difficult task less formidable. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1411 Annapolis Road Odenton, MD 21113 where a memorial service will begin at 12:00pm. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from June 14 to June 17, 2019