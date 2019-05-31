Armando da Silva Braz

Guest Book
Service Information
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ
07740
(732)-222-2312
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Obituary
Armando da Silva Braz, 93 years old, of Tinton Falls, NJ, died of a massive stroke on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born in Faro, Portugal he emigrated to the United States in his early teens.He was predeceased by his wife Carmen Duallo Braz; his parents, Joaquim and Francisca Braz and his brothers Tulio, Raul, Anacleto, and Bertrand. He is survived by two sons and three daughters: Armando; Frances McDonough; Ric; Karen; Debi Case and 11 grandchildren.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 1 from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. He will be interred at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his honor may be made to the John Quadrino Foundation, 3223 Juniper Lane, Falls Church, VA 22044. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 31, 2019
bullet World War II
